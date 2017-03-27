I Watched All The Netflix Originals So You Don't Have To

There are times in our lives when we must stop and ask ourselves: What is the "Netflix Original"? At face value, it seems the category is restricted to Orange Is the New Black, House of Cards, Narcos, and Stranger Things. These are the Netflix Originals we know and love. (Well, some of us love them. Narcos has never really done much for me.) Explore the category, though, and you'll find a brave new world — filled to the brim with horror, fantasy, romantic comedies, and everything in between. Netflix secretly produces some — sorry, most — of the best content out there.