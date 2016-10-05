Like many people who have decided to delay having children, Ian Somerhalder wants to hold off until he can be the most devoted parent possible. And before that happens, the actor says, he needs to be done with The Vampire Diaries.
Because filming a TV series involves a hectic schedule, Somerhalder doesn't want to have to juggle a family along with it. But since The Vampire Diaries is almost over, he and his wife Nikki Reed won't have to wait too long. The final season premieres October 21, and after it's done filming, the couple plans to start trying. "I can't wait, Somerhalder told E! News.
That doesn't mean wrapping up the show will by easy, though. "You develop these family dynamics here and in this particular situation, once this does end and we yell ‘cut' on the last scene on the last set up of the last episode, what will be the most difficult is when the family breaks up," he said.
But he's okay with leaving his Vampire Diaries family behind, he says, because he's "starting a new family." Daww.
Because filming a TV series involves a hectic schedule, Somerhalder doesn't want to have to juggle a family along with it. But since The Vampire Diaries is almost over, he and his wife Nikki Reed won't have to wait too long. The final season premieres October 21, and after it's done filming, the couple plans to start trying. "I can't wait, Somerhalder told E! News.
That doesn't mean wrapping up the show will by easy, though. "You develop these family dynamics here and in this particular situation, once this does end and we yell ‘cut' on the last scene on the last set up of the last episode, what will be the most difficult is when the family breaks up," he said.
But he's okay with leaving his Vampire Diaries family behind, he says, because he's "starting a new family." Daww.
Advertisement