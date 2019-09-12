Naomi has a similar tale of falling into debt. She was in her 20s and working as an HR officer when she borrowed £6,500 in payday loans over a two-year period, a sum she says she finds shocking to see added up and written down. "I initially took out the loan to do exactly what they are meant for, to see me through to payday," she explains. "But then I borrowed more the following month as things got tight again and it turned into a cycle of borrowing every month. As I go into such a hole with money, I even used a payday loan to buy food and a few presents one Christmas."