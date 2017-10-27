3 Women Share The Side Hustles They Do To Make Ends Meet

People have always found ways of making extra money on the side, whether that involves throwing Tupperware parties, braiding hair, or putting in shifts at a restaurant. These days, the emergence of apps and other digital platforms that connect people to part-time jobs has made it easier than ever to cobble together extra cash.
Some ventures are entrepreneurial in nature, whether it involves running an online shop or developing passive income revenue streams. Other gigs are more random — a simple matter of finding stuff to do online whenever there's time. Then, others are a mix of the two — think Uber and Lyft drivers who may spend hours scouting out passengers.
Curious what that looks like IRL? Refinery29 talked to three women — married, engaged, partnered, recently out of school, or gigging full-time — about their side gigs, and how they make them happen.
These interviews have been condensed for clarity and length and money has been changed from dollars to pounds.