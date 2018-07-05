For many millennials, sorting out personal finances and (maybe) checking your credit score is on the to-do list – but if you’re anything like me, it’s right at the end, somewhere after colour-coding your bookshelf, binge-watching a new series and finally returning that late-night, ill-judged clothes order.
But, like most things, it’s best not to put it off, so getting in the know about your credit score deserves to be bumped up the list a few places. The good news is that checking your score and seeing your full credit report is totally free and easy to do thanks to CreditWise® from Capital One.
Read on to get the lowdown on credit scores and why it's something we all need to get savvy about. You'll thank me for it.