Spoilers for Westworld season 2 ahead.
The second trailer for Westworld season 3 dropped this weekend at San Diego Comic-Con, and just like season 2’s finale, it answered some questions — and created new mysteries. Which other worlds will we see this season? What happened to the Man in Black? And how, exactly, is newcomer Aaron Paul going to fit in?
Ahead of the trailer’s release, co-showrunner Jonathan Nolan told Entertainment Weekly that this season will be clearer than the first two. “[It will be] a little less of a guessing game and more of an experience with the hosts finally getting to meet their makers,” he said.
There’s a lot going on in this three-minute trailer, though. Ahead, we break it all down and catch a few things you might have missed.
We start off with a voiceover from Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood). “We all have our role to play,” she says over a dark screen. “There are machines in this world, but not like us.” From there, we’re brought to a beautifully manicured, futuristic world where Dolores and Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) are together, pondering over several of the small black pearls that contain hosts. Something to remember: Dolores and Charlotte are now able to change the spheres out and take on different host personalities. We could be looking at their forms and, in actuality, they could be hosting any one of these personalities.
Then, we get our first look at Caleb (Aaron Paul). We saw this clip in our first glimpse of season 3 back in May, but this time, it’s from Dolores’ perspective. Caleb is holding Dolores’ body — how did these two meet? Which world are they in now?
The landscape switches from the dark, modern world into somewhere green and rural right at the end of Dolores’ voiceover. We see Bernard Lowe (Jeffrey Wright), and what he’s up to indicates he’s still intertwined with Dolores after the events of season 2, when she left him for dead. Caleb’s here, too, asking, “Why’d she bring you back?” Bernard appears to be back in Westworld, fixing himself and possibly getting the park back up and running. We see Caleb in the room where the robots are stored when they’re not in use — is he in cahoots with Bernard?
About halfway through the trailer comes our first look at to Maeve Millay (Thandie Newton), who’s in a new world altogether. “These violent delights have violent ends,” she says, delivering Westworld’s most terrifying catchphrase right before Vera Lynn’s 1939 rendition of “We’ll Meet Again” begins playing over a World War II Nazi simulation. Though it was clear Maeve wasn’t gone for good after the season 2 finale, this indicates that she was recycled into a new simulation, and a new park we haven’t seen before. This one, of course, looks dangerous and terrifying in an entirely new way — Westworld might be making even more of a political statement this season.
And then, there are the robots in Dolores and Charlotte’s world. It’s clear now that after the first two seasons and the robot rebellion, the androids aren’t trusted anymore — people are actually shooting the bots down, and then we see Charlotte gently caress a large robot designed to control rioting crowds. “It won’t take much to bring it all crashing down,” Dolores says. Are Dolores and Charlotte interested in using the robots for protection, or helping them integrate into this new society? Or are they trying to destroy them?
After this, we get a quick look at Ashley Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), Westworld’s head of security. He’s taking a shovel to someone in what looks like a meat factory, but what’s really notable here is that Stubbs is back, and will continue to play a role of some sort after allowing Charlotte and Dolores leave Westworld in season 2.
As the song picks up, we see several more quick flashes of action. Someone falls off a roof, Maeve is running towards a plane, Dolores shoots someone — all more signs that these worlds, and characters, will inevitably collide.
Finally, there’s the Man in Black (Ed Harrison). Stubbs learned that he was alive at the end of season 2, and we learned that he was a host/human hybrid all along. From this trailer, it appears that his disintegrating consciousness is still in Westworld.
We’ll have to wait until next year to see how all these storylines will fit together — and to see who will come out of the third season alive.
