A Breaking Bad alum just can't quit prestige TV.
According to Deadline, the man behind meth dealer and Walter White's right-hand man Jesse Pinkman will head to HBO's most thinky drama to date. Aaron Paul will join Westworld for the HBO drama's third season in an undisclosed role. He will reportedly be a series regular when the new season returns — though exactly when that is has yet to be announced.
Westworld pressed the reset button in season 2, finally disclosing the meaning of the Valley Beyond, and giving Delores (Evan Rachel Wood) a very interesting way to live on after the host massacre. How will Paul's character fit into all of this? No idea, but one thing's clear: Paul, who won three Emmys for his Breaking Bad role, is certainly a get.
Westworld, however, isn't the only show 'getting" this prestigious actor. Following three seasons on Hulu's cult-focused show The Path, Paul has signed on to upcoming Apple series Are You Sleeping?, starring Octavia Spencer as a podcaster who attempts to solve a twisty true crime. According to Deadline, Are You Sleeping? likely won't affect Paul's time on Westworld, as it is reportedly an anthology series.
On Thursday, the actor took to Instagram to share his excitement over joining the robot-heavy drama.
"'I feel like I am in a dream Dolores. Can you wake me up from this dream'? Feeling blessed and humbled to finally be able to mention this little secret of mine," the Breaking Bad star wrote on Instagram. "Thank you Jonah [Nolan] and Lisa [Joy] and all of the people over at @westworldhbo for allowing me to come play in your park. See you all very soon."
"Very soon" may be a stretch, knowing what we know about HBO series, but now that Paul is joining this robo gang, we're even more excited for Delores and company to make their triumphant return.
