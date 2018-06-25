Westworld season 2 opened with one big mission statement: Almost every host would apparently die by the time its 10 episodes were done. An episode-ending flash forward promised sweetheart Teddy Flood (James Marsden) would drown in a surprise flood, and hundreds of other hosts would perish along with him. Well, Sunday night’s season finale, “The Passenger,” followed through on that promise.
Characters died. Then, more characters died. Some of those characters were resurrected. Some of them merely had their resurrection suggested. All together, it was a very deadly hour and a half. In fact, it was so deadly, if you were to go down the Westworld's IMDb cast list, you would have to go through nine performers to find one whose character wasn’t brutally murdered in “Passenger,” or sometime before that this season.
Considering just how many fatalities Westworld season 2 suffered, you probably need an explainer on who’s dead and whether they’re actually going to stay dead. So, for that precise information, scroll through the gallery to have every single one of your questions answered. Yes, we will even tackle that bonkers post-credits scene.