A Sneaky Westworld Season 3 Trailer Just Dropped & It's Unrecognisable

While the world watched the series finale of Game of Thrones on Sunday night, HBO slipped in a surprise trailer for Westworld season 3. Despite being under two minutes in length, the trailer was packed with enticing details, including a never-before-seen setting and a new cast, which features Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul.
Throughout the clip, Paul walks around what appears to be an ultra-modern universe, filled with flying machinery and minimalistic robots. It's not entirely clear if he's living in another simulated park (three of which read "reservations closed to the public" on the Delos Destinations website) or if we're diving into the "real world." What is clear, though, is that the shiny exterior of the city seems to be a deceptive front for the dark things that lurk within it.
"They said they would make a better world, smooth away the rough edges," Paul's character says. "But that was a lie. I guess the rough edges are the only thing I'm hanging onto."
Paul doesn't seem to be too innocent, himself. In the trailer, we see him with Lena Waithe and NFL player Marshawn Lynch as they blow up the side of a building and exit with briefcases. Their motives seem unclear. Could they be thieves pulling off an elaborate heist? Are they running through a simulation? Regardless, no one looks exactly happy to robbing a vault — not even Lynch, whose shirt lights up to read "amused."
In addition to Waithe and Lynch, Scott Mescudi (aka, rapper Kid Cudi) and Vincent Cassel join the cast for the upcoming season.
HBO didn't get rid of every familiar face, though. Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) appears briefly at the end of the trailer clutching her side and stumbling through an alleyway just as Paul says, "I think if I'm going to get on with my life, I'm going to have to find something, someone, real." Could this Dolores be that someone? And, if so, does that mean we're seeing her navigate the real world after escaping the parks? Or, could this simply be another reactivated version of Dolores living within another simulation? After all, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) did shoot her at the end of season 2, briefly forcing her into Charlotte Hale's (Tessa Thompson) host body, and we have no idea where she ended up.
Speaking of Bernard and Charlotte, can we expect any other returning faces in 2020? According to IMDb, we just might. The site credits Bernard and Charlotte, along with Maeve (Thandie Newton), Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth), Sylvester, Lutz (Ptolemy Slocum), Emily (Katja Herbers), and JD (Jeffrey Scott Basham) with appearances in the upcoming season; though, HBO has remained tight-lipped about just how big of a role each of these characters will play.
For now, we'll just have to speculate about the trailer and all of the action to come in 2020. Watch the trailer for Westworld III, which debuts on HBO in 2020, below.
