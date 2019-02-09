Westworld Season 3 Is Coming — But Probably Not Until 2020

The latest news on Westworld is a mixed bag for fans.
At a Television Critics Association press tour, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys told The Wrap that production for season 3 begins next month — for what is looking more and more like a 2020 premiere date.
Bloys would not confirm whether there would be episodes airing in 2019, meaning fans shouldn’t plan on returning to Sweetwater — and getting clarity on some tantalizing cliffhangers and timelines — until next year.
Although HBO renewed Westworld for a third season in May, the wait is to be expected. Season 2 ended last June, and the wait for the next season mirrors the same gap between seasons 1 and 2; the second season debuted about a year and a half after the first.
Stars Evan Rachel Wood and Thandie Newton are reportedly returning to the show (and are being paid the same as their male co-stars this season, too). Creator Lisa Joy told The Wrap in June that the new season will pick up right after that crazy finale.
“It was always the plan to explore the real world and we have Dolores there, Bernard’s there and a creature that is certainly inhabiting Hale’s body is there,” Joy said. “There are three Hosts out in the world and next season will really be an exploration of what they find and who they become.”
