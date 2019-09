In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter , Isaac Hempstead-Wright spoke to his character's connection to the blue-eyed force of evil. "I don't know. I think it's a little bit far-fetched. But the whole Hodor thing, if I had read that as a theory, I would have said, Nah, this is crazy,'" Wright said . "So, who knows? Although I have to say, people are now comparing my face to the Night King and going, "Yeah! It's him! It's over, there's no question about it!" And I'm like, "I don't look that much like the Night King, do I?"