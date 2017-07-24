All The Game Of Thrones Fan Theories You Need To Know

The only thing more fun than watching Game of Thrones is debating Game of Thrones. The world laid out by George R.R. Martin is so rich and so deeply historical that it cries out for fan theories. These theories become more and more complicated and important as the more magical aspects of the show come to the fore.
True, the mysteries of Game of Thrones don't feel as spiritual as, say, Lost. But they're perhaps even more spectacular. It's the only show on television that combines elements of high fantasy with cloak-and-dagger intrigue. And it does so in a way that invites speculation about everything from the possible royal heritage of bastards to the ramifications of a global warming event.
The point is that the show is big and the theories around it are even bigger. We've collected some of the most important fan theories here, so you can fully immerse yourself in the world of Westeros.
Click through for everything we've uncovered. Ahead, there be dragons (and massive spoilers).
