The Perfectionists Cast Is Here To Get Us Ready For Pretty Little Liars 2.0

It feels like it's been years since Pretty Little Liars fans discovered that Spencer Hastings' evil twin Alex Drake (Troian Bellisario) was the one pulling the strings as Uber A. In reality, it has been less than one — but that doesn't mean fans miss the Freeform series any less.
The ending of the PLL mystery may have given longtime fans the closure we so desperately craved (not to mention validation for everyone who was fully onboard the #Twincer train) but unfortunately, it also meant saying goodbye to beloved characters.
Well — maybe not all of them. Not long after the PLL finale, it was announced that certain Rosewood residents would return to TV. The Pretty Little Liars' spin-off, The Perfectionists, which is based on Sara Shepard's novel of the same name, is currently in production on its pilot, and hopefully, it will give way to another seriously twisted TV series.
Freeform's description of the series certainly sounds like it will follow in Pretty Little Liars' footsteps:
"Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie, and a needed alibi."
Now, thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, we know who will be rounding out the show's cast — and it features a mix of very familiar faces... and a few new ones, too.
Who will we follow around Beacon Heights? Click through to find out.