While we can all hope 2018 will bring sunnier political skies and even more consequences for sexual predators, there’s one thing the new year will definitely result in: lots of great new television. With all of those new shows comes lots of prospective new celebrities to obsess about. That means Hollywood could easily be filled with brand-new television royalty come this time next year.
Nothing feels better than knowing who’s going to be “in” long before they’re splashed across glossy magazines and internet headlines. As lovers of women-led television, we pinpointed all the TV actresses set for a massive 2018 on the small screen and beyond. That way, you’ll be able to say, “Oh, I’ve been obsessed with her forever,” long before any of your friends.
Keep reading to find out made the cut. You’ll see everyone from a Grown-ish star to the newest Handmaid’s Tale addition. Get ready to meet your next pop cultural Woman Crush Wednesday star.
Read These Stories Next: