The Bold Type reminds us that making ladies across the world feel a little less isolated about the complicated mores of sex is the major goal of most women’s relationship writing, Yes, women’s sex sections are also about sex toys that will rock your world and your perfect porn site , but all of that really boils down to connection. Straight men have been dominating the conversation around sex, along with sex itself, for millennia, so no one really needs to assure them using a fake plastic vagina is okay. They know that already. That’s why there’s an old Blue Mountain State episode dedicated to an entire football team using the same exact Fleshlight. Many women, on the other hand, need to be coaxed into even confirming they watch porn and aren’t quite sure which dildo is right for them . This makes sense, since we didn’t get our version of a sex-positive magazine until 1965 . By writing about sex, women are reminding other ladies they don’t have to be in the dark about their most natural questions, concerns, and desires.