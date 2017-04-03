Meanwhile, Kim wants to have another baby. But didn't she have difficult deliveries with both North and Saint? Didn't we watch a doctor last season tell her that any pregnancy would automatically be a high-risk pregnancy? Yes. But Kim is determined. "After I went through what I went through in Paris the urgency is so much more," she says. She's obsessed (her word) with being at home with her kids and being a mom. Obviously, there are a lot of emotions and feelings happening all at once here, and they're not just about having another baby. She says that being at home with her kids is "safe" and she wants to know that they have siblings to support each other in case she's not around sooner than they might expect. That's heavy. She decides to have an extensive surgery to repair her uterus and see if there is any chance she could carry a baby.