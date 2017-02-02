Khloé Kardashian’s Brand, Good American, Will Soon Offer Much More Than Just Jeans

In the span of a few months, Khloé Kardashian co-founded a fashion brand with a mission to make inclusive jeans, broke a denim industry record, and dabbled, quite successfully, in other apparel categories. Not too shabby. With the launch (and subsequent sell-out) of the Good Hoodie, Good American signaled it was ready to grow beyond the bottoms category. That's exactly what it's doing for season two, which begins today with two new denim styles and a promise for many more Kardashian-approved garments. Today, Good American is adding two fresh jeans styles to its rotation: the Good Legs Crop ($145) and the Good Waist Crop ($149). These are new versions of the label's already well-known styles, which are meant to accentuate the legs and waist, respectively — and now both are available with a cropped fit. This season also marks a new delivery schedule for the brand: It'll soon begin introducing new merchandise every two weeks. Plus, Good American will be expanding its repertoire to fulfill even more apparel needs as early as February 16 (the next scheduled drop). While it'll continue to honor its roots by fashioning these new garments out of denim, some new silhouettes are on the horizon, such as skirts, shorts, and jackets. Refinery29 got a first look at the Good American denim skirt-suit, modeled by Kardashian herself — and we certainly wouldn't be surprised if we saw this crop up on one (or multiple) of the co-founder's siblings.
Also new for season two? The fresh faces joining Good American's Good Squad, i.e. stylish brand representatives. This time around, Kardashian is joined by Denise Bidot, Paloma Elsesser, Chantel Jeffries, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Clementine Desseaux, and many more — not bad company at all. So, will shoppers be as quick to scoop up Good American's non-jean pieces as they were with the brand's initial offering? We'll have to wait and see. But if the reception to the skirts and jackets are anywhere near as enthusiastic as it was for the Good Hoodie, we'd venture to say Kardashian has another hit on her hands.
