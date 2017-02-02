Khloé Kardashian’s Brand, Good American, Will Soon Offer Much More Than Just Jeans

Also new for season two? The fresh faces joining Good American's Good Squad, i.e. stylish brand representatives. This time around, Kardashian is joined by Denise Bidot, Paloma Elsesser, Chantel Jeffries, Anastasia Karanikolaou, Clementine Desseaux, and many more — not bad company at all. So, will shoppers be as quick to scoop up Good American's non-jean pieces as they were with the brand's initial offering? We'll have to wait and see. But if the reception to the skirts and jackets are anywhere near as enthusiastic as it was for the Good Hoodie, we'd venture to say Kardashian has another hit on her hands.