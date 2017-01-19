Khloé Kardashian’s Good American Releases Its First Non-Denim Piece

Khloé Kardashian's Good American may be best known for making, well, good jeans. But, given its quick, highly profitable success, it was only a matter of time before she and business partner Emma Grede expanded the scope of the business to include other garments. And, unsurprisingly, its next wardrobing coup is very Kardashian-friendly. Starting today at 9:00 a.m. PST, Good American is launching the Good Hoodie, an oversized hooded sweatshirt fit for all your lampshading needs. (In case you're unfamiliar, this refers to when you wear a too-big top as a just-long-enough dress with over-the-knee boots — an outfit formula preferred and perfected by members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.) Like with its jeans, Good American's approach to inclusive sizing translates to its non-denim garments: The hoodie, which is priced at $160, will be available in sizes 0/1 (XS/S), 2/3 (M/L) and 4/5 (XL/2XL).
"It’s been hard to keep the Good Hoodie a secret, because I practically live in mine," Kardashian told Refinery29. She's excited to see the well-known members of her Good Squad wear it, she added. And you won't be able to miss it: The Good Hoodie also feeds into the personalization trend with a big, varsity-style letter smack-dab in the front, for easy identification and "borrow" protection. Get your Good Hoodie while lampshading weather is still prime. Although, we have a feeling this isn't the last Good American non-denim ready-to-wear we'll be getting this year.
