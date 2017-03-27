Later, at Kris' house, Kim fills her mom in on the latest conversations she's had with the legal team in Paris. She also says she was watching Nancy Grace and Grace feels the robbery is "fishy," but when the TV lawyer says it's an inside job she doesn't mean Kim. Kris is concerned that Kim is watching and paying attention to media coverage of the robbery. She encourages Kim again to seek therapy. She tells Kim that they've canceled Kendall's 21st birthday party. "I don't think anybody needs to cancel anything. This happened to me," Kim says. She also says she's not going to see a therapist. She just wants to "take a minute and do what I want to do." For Kris, the whole situation is, in her words, devastating and emotionally unbearable.