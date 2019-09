Khloé is the first to face the public after the robbery with an appearance on Ellen. She's nervous about being the first one out. Kris reassures her. Ellen, of course, asks how Kim is doing. "She's not doing that great," Khloé says. Kris gives Khloé props for handling the situation well; then they have a strange conversation about warnings from beyond. Strange because Kim apparently had the same Blackberry for ten years and strange because Kris believes that Robert Kardashian was sending her a warning with an alarm. Kim never set the alarm on her Blackberry, and it went off randomly the morning before the robbery. Two days later, according to Kris, Khloé and Kylie had a session with Tyler Henry, the Hollywood Medium (and the star of his own E! show) where they learned that their father sends them messages through false alarms. Kris is convinced of this coincidence. Khloé doesn't seem to buy into the theory. "Life is so crazy and so unpredictable," Kris says.