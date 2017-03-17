Story from Pop Culture

It's Rob Kardashian's Birthday & His Family Is Sending Him Lots Of Love

Kathryn Lindsay
In 2017, birthdays are less about cards and more about social media. The kings and queens of social media? The Kardashian-Jenner family. March 17 marks the 30th birthday of Rob Kardashian, brother to Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney and half-brother to Kylie and Kendall. Many of them took to Instagram to post their favorite memories and well-wishes for the birthday boy, as did as some other special people in his life — including Blac Chyna.
"Happy birthday @robkardashian!!!!" wrote mother Kris Jenner. "I love you more than words can say. You have the sweetest soul and the kindest heart, and I am blessed beyond measure to call you my son. I am so proud of the man you have become and it brings me so much joy to watch you grow as a brother, son and father. There are so many blessings in this life, but being your mom is one of the greatest. I love you!!"
"I am incredibly blessed to have a brother like you! You truly are one of the funniest people I've ever met!" wrote Khloe Kardashian in her special birthday message. "You have the most unbelievable heart and anyone who is fortunate enough to have you in their life knows what a positive impact you make on them! Seeing you be a daddy has been a blessing to see how she gives you that smile I miss. Precious Dream is your twin and it's such a beautiful thing to see."
Kourtney and Kylie also posted throwback pictures of Rob, each accompanied by short and sweet messages for their brother.

Relationship goals. Bob, Bob...Happy Birthday Bob!

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

happy birthday big brother .. my twin soul ☘️?

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

However, the most notable birthday post comes from Blac Chyna, who split from the reality star earlier this year (for real this time).

Happy Birthday @robkardashian ☘️

A post shared by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on

The two still have a bond thanks to their daughter, Dream, but their relationship has definitely come a long way since their initial love story. Thankfully, everyone put any differences they may have behind them in celebration of this special day. Happy birthday, Rob!
