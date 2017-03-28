What does Kim Kardashian West give her husband Kanye West after a concert ends? Versace, Versace, Versace, of course.
Kardashian revealed via her app that she likes to pamper her husband the minute he's done performing, according to the Daily Mail.
"After every show, I always greet Kanye with a black Versace towel and a glass of water in a Versace glass," she admitted.
This confession of Kim and Kanye's posh post-show ritual comes one day after her sister Kourtney was dragged for flaunting her wealth on Instagram. The backlash came courtesy of a couple of photos featuring Kourtney's two kids posed atop a $122,000 Mercedes G-Wagon. Hey, at least we know a good towel she can use to wipe off any scuffs.
Advertisement
Kardashian's latest social media reveal shows that she's becoming more comfortable sharing details of her life on social media after being robbed in Paris. Following the incident, Kardashian took a break from social media and from posting on her website. She returned to Instagram to share a photo of her family in early January. The return of Keeping Up With the Kardashians has also found her opening up about the traumatic experience.
After the robbery, some people, including designer Karl Lagerfeld, questioned whether Kim's penchant for showing off her jewelry on social media had made her a target. The alleged burglar would later tell French newspaper Le Monde that he meticulously studied Kardashian on social media before committing the crime.
Being that social media is a big part of Kardashian's career, it's no surprise to see her sharing again. It's also no surprise that she's changed some of the ways she interacts with fans. What's clear is that whether she's campaigning for a Kanye Super Bowl halftime show or starting a book club with Chrissy Teigen, it's nice to hear from her. Especially when it's on her terms.
Advertisement