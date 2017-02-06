While we are all still mourning the loss of the Atlanta Falcons at Superbowl LI, (#RiseUp for life) Kim Kardashian West already has her eyes set on the horizon. And on that horizon she sees her husband, rapper Kanye West, performing at next year's Super Bowl Halftime show. Based on a series of retweets from a Kanye-dedicated Twitter account, Team Kanye Daily, Kim is already campaigning to have her boo on that stage. There's even a hashtag they're using: #KanyeWestSuperbowl52. This isn't the first time that fans have tried to bring the Chicago-born performer to the biggest sports event of the year. In August 2016, someone created a Change.org petition to bring Kanye to the Superbowl; it obviously didn't pan out. While there's no telling who could be chosen to perform next year, it's not so far-fetched to imagine Kanye up there rapping about how he made Taylor Swift famous. Or him side-by-side with Jay Z, performing a track from their collaborative album, Watch The Throne. Maybe add a little cameo by his protégé, Chance The Rapper. That's one way to get those ratings.
Advertisement