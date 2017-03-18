Rob Kardashian Celebrated His 30th Birthday With A Private Family Gathering

St. Patrick's Day was a good day to be Rob Kardashian.
The proud new papa, brother to Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney and half-brother to Kylie and Kendall turned 30 years old this St. Patrick's Day and celebrated the occasion with a cavalcade of social media love from his siblings. — they are queens of the genre, after all — and a private screening of Beauty and the Beast.
Because when you're a Kardashian, you do not wait in line for movie tickets. Rather, you rent out the Cinépolis movie theater in Westlake Village, California and decorate the space with festive green St. Paddy's Day decor. (If you're Blac Chyna, you bring black and gold balloons to the soiree, which is indeed being filmed for Keeping Up With The Kardashians, reports People.) You eat a cake decorated with Rob's embarrassing childhood photos, mentally congratulate Emma Watson for nailing her salary negotiations like a boss (we would, anyway), and settle in for a little celebration.
Oh, and Snapchat the whole thing, of course.