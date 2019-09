While we don't know how much Waton's male co-stars — including Dan Stevens, Luke Evans, and Josh Gad — were paid, we do know where the feminist actress stands on the gender pay gap in Hollywood. Hint: Watson's not standing for any industry bullshit when it comes to asking for the paycheck she deserves. “We are not supposed to talk about money, because people will think you’re ‘difficult’ or a ‘diva,’” she told Esquire U.K . in 2016. “But there’s a willingness now to be like, “Fine. Call me a ‘diva’, call me a ‘feminazi’, call me ‘difficult’, call me a ‘First World feminist’, call me whatever you want, it’s not going to stop me from trying to do the right thing and make sure that the right thing happens.’” In that case, the right thing would be everyone getting their butts to the theater to see Beauty and the Beast.