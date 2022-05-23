7:00am — I blowdry my hair. It's awful as it's really muggy out today. I'm sweating by the time it's done. I normally do a full face of makeup on a Friday, so I moisturise and apply my sunscreen. I prime with the Hourglass Veil Primer and the Mecca blur stick. Foundation is the Nars Sheer Glow, followed by the Maybelline FitMe powder to set. Mecca concealer under the eyes and then I bake that with my Hourglass powder. I contour with my Mecca Maxima contour stick, use NARS Laguna bronzer and Orgasm blush and highlight with a Mecca highlighter. My brows are a disaster and I still have five more days until I get them done, so I do my best with ABH brow gel and brow whiz. I use my Morphe truth or bare palette on my eyes and don't worry about mascara as my eyelashes are still lifted and tinted from a procedure done before Christmas. I set with my Hourglass powder and Urban Decay setting spray. I'm running short on time now, so I quickly curl my hair, pack my bag and have my mum run me to the station.