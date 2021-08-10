Affordable, Vegan, Cruelty-Free: Mecca Max Skin Is Finally Here

Mecca Max's debut collection of skincare is hot off the press. The dazzling line-up includes eight new products that will keep your skincare routine simple. In true Mecca Max fashion, everything is fragrance-free, vegan, cruelty-free, and made without parabens and sulfates.
Good skincare doesn't have to come with a high price tag, either, and this range is proof. Prices start at $10, and the average product price is $18 — meaning you don't have to forgo any boozy brunches to justify a new vanity addition. Mecca Max has attempted to simplify the often confusing space of skincare, which is where this entry-level range comes in.
Focusing on blemish-prone and hydration-seeking skin, the new line includes an exfoliating and brightening toner, a blemish-busting serum, an overnight jelly mask, a clarifying mask, a hydration serum, and pimple patches.
But the real winners to look out for, especially for skincare newbies, are the gel cleanser and the everyday oil-free moisturiser. The light-weight cleanser is formulated with niacinamide and aloe vera — it's gentle enough to use in the morning and night, and is especially effective for your second cleanse if you're into double-cleansing. Mecca Max's moisturiser is also formulated with niacinamide which helps even skin tone — it's a dependable, no-fuss product designed for daily use. Slap on sunscreen after using these two in the morning, and your skin is prepped for the day ahead.
Formulated with the help of Mecca in-store experts, Mecca Max Skin's collection embodies Mecca's evolving direction — one that listens to its loyal community and educators.
"This launch has been born out of our community of MECCA stores and education teams who have bottled their skin passion and expertise to create a dream lineup of skincare essentials. The range features ingredients that we know, love, and that really work,” Mecca Creative Director Marita Burke says.
It's not just what's on the inside that counts either; the range is cloaked in Mecca Max's signature bright orange and pale pink colours, with a subtle wavy shine against the matte bottles and tubes.
And of course, products are able to be recycled in Mecca's TerraCycle program. After you've squeezed every last drop of product out, head to your local store to give the packaging another life.