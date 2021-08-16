There were, of course, the super-chill brides who didn’t ask for much — but after you add up the cost to get a dress made, then altered; planning and hosting (read: paying for) a bridal shower and a three-day bachelorette trip; the price of the requested nail design, hairstyling, and shoes for the actual day; and roundtrip airfare back and forth for each of these events, it actually is asking quite a bit. Besides the money, being a bridesmaid is also a huge time commitment. I once spent three days in an airport, trying to get to a wedding that ultimately, I never made it to. (Shout out to that actually chill bride for being so understanding and still giving me the loveliest bridesmaid gifts that I use to this day.) I’ve withstood the glares from other bridesmaids who took their role way too seriously. I’ve sat through awkward bachelorette trips with six women I didn’t know, which sometimes devolved into Thunderdome-style fights. And I’ve worn the dresses. Good Lord the dresses.