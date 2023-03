A Week In Preston, Melbourne, As A Junior Lawyer On $69,900

$815 (my share). I live in a two-bed, two-bath apartment in Preston with my boyfriend. Despite being a little small, the apartment is relatively new, has city views and gets the afternoon sun and best sunsets, so I feel very lucky to live here for a relative steal.: $90 for my half share of electricity and gas (hot water).: $45 for my share of unlimited high-speed home internet.: $13.25 — the monthly fraction of the $159 annual charge I pay for a 365-day mobile and data pack from Aldi mobile.$16.99 for Netflix. I share my Netflix password with my boyfriend’s family, who in turn share their Binge details with us, which I have further shared with a friend in return for his Amazon+ login, while my boyfriend pays for Disney+. It's a password-sharing merry-go-round!: $80 on average for on-demand, flexible reformer Pilates classes, which I religiously attend twice a week.: $60 — our old Corolla has great fuel economy!: Approx $100, covering basic third-party insurance, rego and twice-yearly servicing.: $1,000 of my pre-tax salary is salary sacrificed each month and goes straight into my super to help me save for my first home . I can take out these savings in a lump sum once I'm ready to buy, thanks to the First Home Super Saver Scheme (FHSSS). I try to save an extra $500 to $600 per month in my personal savings account, but most months, this goes neglected in favour of paying off my credit cards. Sacrificing my savings before they even hit my account is the only way I can ensure I won't dip into (read: destroy) my savings!: $100. I have a bunch of health issues so Chemist Warehouse is my best friend.: $300 after Medicare rebates. Expensive, but worth it to stay sane!