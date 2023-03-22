A Week In Preston, Melbourne, As A Junior Lawyer On $69,900

11:00am — I call my boss to catch her up on my workload and let her know what I’m up to. She lets me know that there’s a new matter that has popped up — as I work in litigation, she tells me that my involvement isn’t yet needed as the matter hasn’t yet become litigious, but is rather in the early stages of a potential dispute. I take notes on the information she gives me and file it away so that I can refresh my memory when or if the matter does become litigious and requires me to draft any court documents. After the call, I continue on with the legal advice that I am drafting, which will probably take me a couple of days to complete. Then I make a quick salad for lunch (again, from groceries I already have at home).