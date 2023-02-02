12 Australians Share Their Boss Horror Stories

Given how much of our precious time we spend working, a negative vibe at work can really impact our mental health and morale — and whoever is pulling the strings above it all can affect the entire ecosystem of the workplace.
We asked Refinery29 Australia readers about their experiences with bad managers and it seems like we all have a horror story (or a few) — someone whose presence casts a shadow over our desks and our memories long after we part ways with the role.
Ahead, 11 Australians spill on their experiences with a boss from hell.