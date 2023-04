These Stretchy, One-Size-Fits-Most Swimsuits Now Go Up To Size 24

As someone whose weight regularly fluctuates, I’ve found it difficult to invest in clothing . I love shopping (hi, shopping writer here!) but tend to reach for more budget-friendly items, partially because I never know what my size will be a few months down the road. So I want to know that my money is going toward pieces that will grow with me. That’s why I was so intrigued by the mission and motto behind Youswim . Until recently, the swimwear brand made bikinis and one-pieces in just one size — Stretch I , which actually encompasses six sizes — that stretches and adapts to our bodies. But now, Youswim has a second size , allowing it to enter the plus-size swimwear market.