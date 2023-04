These Stretchy, One-Size-Fits-Most Swimsuits Now Go Up To Size 28

Now, as we wrap up Earth Month, let’s not forget the importance of shopping sustainably . Youswim uses premium local nylon yarn, which reduces material transportation emissions and is made so that your swimsuit won't hit a landfill sooner than it needs to. While nylon is not the most sustainable fabric, (the brand is searching for an alternative material), Youswim continues to focus on environmental responsibility — manufacturing products ethically and locally in England, using eco-friendly packaging , and committing to being plastic-negative . Being plastic-negative means Youswim collects twice as much plastic waste as it uses for its nylon swimsuits through its partnership with rePurpose Global. Sustainability? Check.