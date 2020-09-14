"The theory of Yin and Yang was first introduced seven thousand years ago by Fuxi, a culture hero in Chinese legend and mythology," Wang explains, specifying that the popular yin-yang diagram we know today (also referred to as the symbol of Taiji) didn't come until later, during the Song Dynasty, when philosopher Zhou Dunyi used it to depict his interpretation of Fuxi’s texts. What's most remarkable about the diagram is that while you can't consider it to be a single, whole object due to the fact that it's clearly divided into two parts, it's not really two standalone forms either. Just like the sun and the moon, the light and the darkness, the good and the bad, even man and woman, one cannot exist without the other. The notion of yin and yang suggests that these seemingly opposite forces in the world are not just complementary, they're interdependent.