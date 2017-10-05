Shop Rihanna’s New Fenty x Puma Slide

Rihanna is really doubling down on schooling us, and we can’t say we’re mad about it. After taking over a historic French library, and filling it with fashionable misfits for her fall 2017 show, she gave her fans the chance to shop the collection's varsity sweaters, oversized puffer coats, teddy bear backpacks, and more on a Fenty University-branded bus in New York City. Teach us your ways, Rih!
Now, the artist is sliding back into her Fenty-branded Puma collection — and just in time for the kids to return to school. The latest offering is what Rihanna is billing as one of this season’s must-have accessories: the suede slide. According to the release, the shoes are a chic twist to the slides worn by soccer players off the field. They're available in bright colors like orange, blue, and cognac, and are adorned with the letters “F” written on one, and “U” written on the other for Fenty University (or, you know, a not-so-subtle message to your haters in the hallway — and life).
The slides will be available for purchase today, and while you shop, picture yourself in all the Fenty University-branded apparel, swiping on your Fenty Beauty lipgloss, and plotting just how you, too, can leave your apartment with a solo cup in-hand.