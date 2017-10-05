Shop Rihanna’s New Fenty x Puma Slide

Now, the artist is sliding back into her Fenty-branded Puma collection — and just in time for the kids to return to school. The latest offering is what Rihanna is billing as one of this season’s must-have accessories: the suede slide. According to the release, the shoes are a chic twist to the slides worn by soccer players off the field. They're available in bright colors like orange, blue, and cognac, and are adorned with the letters “F” written on one, and “U” written on the other for Fenty University (or, you know, a not-so-subtle message to your haters in the hallway — and life).