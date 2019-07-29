Staud’s Newest It Bag Is A Lunar Achievement

Ever since its launch in 2015, Staud has charmed us with their signature blend of retro glamour and of-the-moment fabrication. Whether it’s a nylon ballgown dress, a cotton-candy pink kitten heel, or a tackle-box shaped handbag made chic by faux-croc embossing, their knack for combining classic, jet-setting silhouettes with a healthy dose of kook, color, and Instagram-ready styling keeps us returning to their online shop (and their newly launched New York showroom) again and again.
And then, of course, there are the bags. The literal (and digital) influence of signature styles like the cylindrical Bissett, the macrame-adorned Moreau, or the boxy Shirley cannot be understated, and for many of the brand's fans, acted as a gateway accessory to Staud’s dressed-up universe. So we were excited to catch wind of a new addition to their growing arm-candy family: the Moon Bag, a structured, circular tote in the sculptural vein of all the brand’s previous hits.
Advertisement
And today, Staud is offering R29 readers first crack at shopping the latest creation, in advance of the bag’s public launch (along with the entire fall collection) on August 7. Priced from $325 to $395, the circular satchel is available in a standard and a large size, in fall-ready colorways like raspberry, cognac, and the requisite snake print. Some of our favorites iterations are highlighted below, but you can click here to shop each piece for yourself (after entering your email address when prompted9. Prepare to find yourself over the moon.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement