This Mighty Symbol Can’t Be Tamed, But It Can Bring You Strength

"It has been said that if you wear a ring with the lion's face on the right hand, you activate your leadership skills and the desire to win," the designer explains. But for Kenton, the owner of a company whose name itself is an homage to her Italian great-grandmother who immigrated to New York in the 1930s, the lion represents more than sheer force. "My ancestors were merchants and they planted sculptures of lions everywhere they traded. And, the buildings, bridges, and waterways of the beautiful city of Venice to this day are adorned with the lion motif," Kenton explains. Rumor has it that the ancient city is now home to so many of these lion-like adornments that you couldn't even count them if you tried.