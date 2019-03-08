Soak Up The Sun In These Yellow Swimsuits

Whether you just returned from a winter getaway or are headed out of town for a spring break, it’s never too early to update your swim collection — sweltering heat not required. The sun will rise and set with you when you add a yellow suit to your swim stockpile. If you're worried about looking like Spongebob, don't be — this bright color trend is a welcome addition to your swimwear collection and will enhance that spring break glow. Outshine everyone else in this warm golden hue when you find yourself in a sea (quite literally) of leopard print or colorblock swimsuits.
The itsy bitsy teeny weeny yellow bikini option (you’ll notice polka dot was excluded from the descriptor, but did include of few of those too) is not mandatory when it comes to wearing this color at the beach. Remember, they come in all shapes, sizes, and some even offer the promise of weird tan lines in the name of fashion, but if you ask us, it's worth it. So, congrats because your moment to shine has finally arrived, with these 22 yellow suits, you’ll wear it well.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.