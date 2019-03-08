Soak Up The Sun In These Yellow Swimsuits

The itsy bitsy teeny weeny yellow bikini option (you’ll notice polka dot was excluded from the descriptor, but did include of few of those too) is not mandatory when it comes to wearing this color at the beach. Remember, they come in all shapes, sizes, and some even offer the promise of weird tan lines in the name of fashion, but if you ask us, it's worth it. So, congrats because your moment to shine has finally arrived, with these 22 yellow suits, you’ll wear it well.