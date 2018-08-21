These YA Romance Novels Will Make You Believe In Love

But it would false to proclaim all YA books were romances. Some books, like the ones in this round-up, are more concerned with love than others (No matter what anyone says, The Hunger Games is not a romance novel). These books will plunge you into the big, exploratory questions of the teen years, and make you a more empathetic adult in the process. Relive what it feels like to be 16 — you know you kind of want to.