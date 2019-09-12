While the runways of Fashion Week are the stuff that dreams are made of — the streets outside the shows help us envision how the trends we love will look without the benefit of a glam team, stylists, and professional lighting. They also provide a snapshot of a time and place, giving us a glimpse of the items that are trending right now in the fashion capitals around the world.
With street style images from New York’s Fashion Week trickling in, we’re getting a good sense of what outfits fashionable New Yorkers are trotting out for fall, and the winning trend is undeniable. Boxy, masculine suiting is queen on the concrete runways this season, but it’s decidedly not of the boardroom variety. The matching blazer-and-trouser sets favored by the fashion crowd play with color and proportion in a typically experimental fashion. We saw everything from head-to-toe pink ensembles to oversized, preppy plaid numbers pulled right out of Ivy Style. From classic to head-turning — there's truly something for anyone who wants to add a smart blazer to their repertoire this season. Click through to see some of the best suiting of NYFW, along with our picks in case you want to shop the tailored looks yourself.
The Shorts Circuit
One of the most deliciously polarizing trends of 2019, the suit jacket-and-shorts combo was embraced by the fashion crowd as they show-hopped around the city this season. Whether the top and bottom were a perfectly coordinating set, or the wearer mixed and matched activewear and office-wear, the results were always stylish.
A Classic? Check
Other street-stylers (like our own Channing Hargrove, pictured here) chose to go with the traditional grain, opting for preppy, masculine plaids, checks, and houndstooth to drive home the message of menswear inspiration. However, these sartorial choices remained thoroughly unboring with the addition of forward accessories like fringed bags, puffy headbands, and lucite heels.
Sharp Sherberts
Fruity ice cream-colored brights were all over the streets this season, and stand at joyful opposition to the traditional blazer’s staid, uniform-like connotations. Whether you’re committing to a head-to-toe pink pinstripe or endorsing a cheerful print-solid mix, a punky pastel blazer will keep you in good spirits this fall.
