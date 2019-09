With street style images from New York’s Fashion Week trickling in, we’re getting a good sense of what outfits fashionable New Yorkers are trotting out for fall, and the winning trend is undeniable. Boxy, masculine suiting is queen on the concrete runways this season, but it’s decidedly not of the boardroom variety. The matching blazer-and-trouser sets favored by the fashion crowd play with color and proportion in a typically experimental fashion. We saw everything from head-to-toe pink ensembles to oversized, preppy plaid numbers pulled right out of Ivy Style . From classic to head-turning — there's truly something for anyone who wants to add a smart blazer to their repertoire this season. Click through to see some of the best suiting of NYFW, along with our picks in case you want to shop the tailored looks yourself.