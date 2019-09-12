Story from Shopping

The Most Popular NYC Street Style Trend Is Refreshingly Easy To Wear For Fall

Emily Ruane
While the runways of Fashion Week are the stuff that dreams are made of — the streets outside the shows help us envision how the trends we love will look without the benefit of a glam team, stylists, and professional lighting. They also provide a snapshot of a time and place, giving us a glimpse of the items that are trending right now in the fashion capitals around the world.
With street style images from New York’s Fashion Week trickling in, we’re getting a good sense of what outfits fashionable New Yorkers are trotting out for fall, and the winning trend is undeniable. Boxy, masculine suiting is queen on the concrete runways this season, but it’s decidedly not of the boardroom variety. The matching blazer-and-trouser sets favored by the fashion crowd play with color and proportion in a typically experimental fashion. We saw everything from head-to-toe pink ensembles to oversized, preppy plaid numbers pulled right out of Ivy Style. From classic to head-turning — there's truly something for anyone who wants to add a smart blazer to their repertoire this season. Click through to see some of the best suiting of NYFW, along with our picks in case you want to shop the tailored looks yourself.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 26
Photographed by Taylor Baldwin

The Shorts Circuit


One of the most deliciously polarizing trends of 2019, the suit jacket-and-shorts combo was embraced by the fashion crowd as they show-hopped around the city this season. Whether the top and bottom were a perfectly coordinating set, or the wearer mixed and matched activewear and office-wear, the results were always stylish.
2 of 26
Shop This
ASOS DESIGN
Dad Suit
$120.00
Advertisement
3 of 26
4 of 26
Shop This
Blossom
White Linen Blazer
$250.00
5 of 26
Shop This
Zenena
Bicycle Shorts
$9.99
6 of 26

A Classic? Check


Other street-stylers (like our own Channing Hargrove, pictured here) chose to go with the traditional grain, opting for preppy, masculine plaids, checks, and houndstooth to drive home the message of menswear inspiration. However, these sartorial choices remained thoroughly unboring with the addition of forward accessories like fringed bags, puffy headbands, and lucite heels.
7 of 26
Shop This
Mango
Plaid Blazer
$129.99
Advertisement
8 of 26
Photographed by Taylor Baldwin
9 of 26
Tibi James embellished checked woven blazer, $850.00, available at Net-A-Porter.
Shop This
Tibi
Sebastian Checked Woven Straight-leg Pants
$485.00
10 of 26
Shop This
BB Dakota
Oversized Check Blazer
$98.00
11 of 26
Photographed by Taylor Baldwin
12 of 26
Shop This
Everlane
The Wool Oversized Blazer
$180.00
Advertisement
13 of 26
Photographed by Taylor Baldwin

Sharp Sherberts


Fruity ice cream-colored brights were all over the streets this season, and stand at joyful opposition to the traditional blazer’s staid, uniform-like connotations. Whether you’re committing to a head-to-toe pink pinstripe or endorsing a cheerful print-solid mix, a punky pastel blazer will keep you in good spirits this fall.
14 of 26
Shop This
Alice + Olivia
Jace Shawl Collar Oversized Blazer
$395.00$237.00
15 of 26
Photographed by Taylor Baldwin
16 of 26
Shop This
Nasty Gal
I Got A Line On You Pinstripe Blazer
$40.00$20.00
17 of 26
Advertisement
18 of 26
Shop This
DKNY
Double-breasted Blazer
$139.00$79.00
19 of 26
Photographed by Taylor Baldwin

Put a Belt On It


Buttons are so last season — the trick to fastening of-the-moment blazers is wrapping your midsection with a great big (or small) belt. We saw everything from heavy-duty bondage-inspired waist-cinchers to long fabric belts that give suiting’s hard edge a soft, robe-like feel. 
20 of 26
Shop This
Moon River
Belted Blazer
$138.00
21 of 26
22 of 26
Shop This
Ines de la Fressange for Uniqlo
Wool-blend Jacket
$120.00$99.00
Advertisement
23 of 26
Shop This
Belle Donne
Double Grommet Belt
$9.99
24 of 26
Photographed by Taylor Baldwin
25 of 26
Shop This
Eloquii
Long Tie Waist Blazer
$129.95
26 of 26
Advertisement