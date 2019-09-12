While the runways of Fashion Week are the stuff that dreams are made of — the streets outside the shows help us envision how the trends we love will look without the benefit of a glam team, stylists, and professional lighting. They also provide a snapshot of a time and place, giving us a glimpse of the items that are trending right now in the fashion capitals around the world.
With street style images from New York’s Fashion Week trickling in, we’re getting a good sense of what outfits fashionable New Yorkers are trotting out for autumn, and the winning trend is undeniable. Boxy, masculine suiting is queen on the concrete runways this season, but it’s decidedly not of the boardroom variety. The matching blazer-and-trouser sets favoured by the fashion crowd play with colour and proportion in a typically experimental fashion. We saw everything from head-to-toe pink ensembles to oversized, preppy check numbers pulled right out of Ivy Style. From classic to head-turning — there's truly something for anyone who wants to add a smart blazer to their repertoire this season. Click through to see some of the best suiting of NYFW, along with our picks in case you want to shop the tailored looks yourself.
