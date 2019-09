13 Bold Coats Because We're Not Done With Red Just Yet

Red dominated our feeds last last fall . From fire engine red sweaters to cherry patent ankle booties, the streets had never looked so bold, so unabashedly statement-making. And now that we're entering the deep recesses of one of the coldest winters in history, we're planning on adopting the extra-bright color to remind us that we're more than our beat-up black puffer coats. Because the season has really just begun, and you're going to need a coat you love to get you through the chilliest of months.