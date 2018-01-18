13 Bold Coats Because We're Not Done With Red Just Yet

Red dominated our feeds last last fall. From fire engine red sweaters to cherry patent ankle booties, the streets had never looked so bold, so unabashedly statement-making. And now that we're entering the deep recesses of one of the coldest winters in history, we're planning on adopting the extra-bright color to remind us that we're more than our beat-up black puffer coats. Because the season has really just begun, and you're going to need a coat you love to get you through the chilliest of months.
Here's the thing: A red coat is like the perfect red lipstick — it's a good starting shade for anyone looking to branch out from neutrals into color, and it comes in a varied array of undertones, making it ideal for countless personal styles and tastes. In a world where everyone around you looks like a sea of muted, worn-through coats, make a move for one of these 13 red options ahead. Standing out never looked so good.