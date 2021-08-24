Experienced fashion shoppers are well aware that end-of-summer sales are some of the best ways to score big. But that doesn't do you much good when you need a new pair of fall boots now, not when the snow is starting to melt next spring. If you only see sundresses and swimsuits on sale, however, take a second look. With your best layering days just ahead of you, there are plenty of fashion-forward boots on sale, with some pairs up to a whopping 70% off.
Ahead, there is no ankle-covering style left behind. There are heeled booties that will pair perfectly with cropped jeans, thigh-high boots that will keep your legs warm with mini skirts, cowboy boots for nailing that western aesthetic, hiking boots for when you take that camping trip, rain boots for all that wetness; and much more. Consider this your cue to step up your fall shoe game.
