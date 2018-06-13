It's Time To Bring Back The Tankini

Itty bitty bikinis? We tried them. One-pieces? Our go-to. High-waisted numbers? All-time favorite. Now, what ever happened to tankinis? Isn’t it time we give them another go? They look good, they offer just enough coverage, and just like any other set, they’re ideal to mix and match. Plus, they can double as your swimsuit and beachwear. Need we say more?
Sure, some of the past tankini variations remind us of a time when our mother splattered a white blob of sunscreen on our noses, but the swimsuit style has grown since then — just like you. From playful prints to off-the-shoulder necklines, we rounded up stylishly modest tankini bathing suits that will have you questioning why you didn’t consider them sooner. Hey, lucky for you summer hasn’t officially started yet.