Layer Up For A Song With These Marked-Down Winter Coats

I know we say this all the time, but now is actually the most wonderful time of the year — for the crackpot shoppers among us, at least. The real deal-hunters (you know who you are) waited in the wings for the Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holiday madness to subside; knowing that January would bring a fresh crop of markdowns that would last longer and come with less of a frenzied urgency. (Not that there’s anything wrong with taking advantage of that peak consumption moment — everyone has their own style.)
For those of us who prefer to bide our time and waited for the holiday hubbub to subside, the moment of reckoning is nigh. Everything is marked down, including the one investment piece that everyone is very much still shopping for: the winter coat. Puffers, toppers, wraps, you name it — if it goes over your outfit and keeps you warm, we’ve spotted it on sale. And, just because the discounts are flying right now does not mean that pickings are slim — there’s plenty to choose from in the outerwear sale section across the world wide web. So settle in with some tea and your laptop and prepare to start scrolling, because there is shopping work to be done.
