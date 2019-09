Coconut Butters May Look Pretty — But Are They Actually Healthy?

From a nutritional standpoint, coconut butter is a significant fat source, but that's not as scary as it sounds, Harbstreet says. A 2-tablespoon serving of coconut butter contains 18 grams of fat , which is about the same as peanut butter . "Adding coconut butter to a meal offers an opportunity to balance nutrition," Harbstreet says. Ideally, your meals and snacks should include carbohydrates, protein, and fat to help you feel satisfied, she says. "For something like toast or smoothies, it can be easy to tip the balance towards carbs, so introducing a fat source such as coconut butter can rebalance nutrition," she says.