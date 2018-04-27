Coconut Butters May Look Pretty — But Are They Actually Healthy?

TL;DR If you genuinely like the taste of coconut butter, then it's totally cool to eat it. But, if you're just eating it because you heard it'll solve all your health issues, then you'll likely be disappointed. "It’s not a miracle worker or a superfood, but can serve a role just like any other fat source or butter would provide," Harbstreet says. Most jars of coconut butter cost between $24 and $36, so price-wise you'd be better off with plain old PB — even though it's a little less Insta-worthy.