Plus, coconut water does contain some potassium , an electrolyte mineral which many of us have a hard time getting through our diet alone, Larson explains. Electrolytes keep your nerves and muscles working properly, but you lose them via sweat when you exercise and need to replenish them. Potassium also helps regulate your blood pressure, so it's a good idea to get the recommended amount (4.7 grams per day for adults), but you'll find it in whole foods (such as bananas, potatoes, broccoli, and milk) in much higher amounts than you'd get from coconut water. So while you can certainly supplement your intake of fruits, veggies, and dairy with a little coconut water to get the potassium you need, those foods should still be your main source of the mineral.