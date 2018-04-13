Wickham agrees that Caras are a particularly promising fruit variety. In 2016, Sunkist conducted research that showed only 22% of consumers had heard of Cara Caras, and of those, 60% had tried them. The most intriguing statistic they came up with, though, is that 85% of consumers who tried them, made repeat purchases. So, as more people get educated about and tries these pink navels, their popularity will undoubtedly continue to grow. In the meantime, the Cara Cara’s production cycle needs time to catch up. "Because it takes five to six years for a citrus tree to produce, it takes some time to get enough acreage into production so there’s enough to buy to really kickstart strong demand. I think that we’re at that place now with Cara Caras, so I think we’re going to continue to see that trend," Wickham says. While we wait for more Cara Cara trees to mature, we'll just be over here scrolling through our feeds searching for the next Insta-famous fruit.