1 p.m. — Before I go home, I make a pit stop at one of my favorite bookstores. They have a basement with a lot of used books for a decent price. I'm looking for new books for my class because my co-teachers and I are getting tired of the books in our library. I choose Fancy Nancy and The Posh Puppy. The kids have been loving Fancy Nancy lately, and I may selfishly want this one because the book cover is glittery and purple (my fave color). It's half the price of a new book. I'll bring in the receipt on Monday and my work will pay me back. ($5.50 expensed)