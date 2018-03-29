2 p.m. — I drive to an offsite meeting a little early and eat my leftovers in the car. I browse the Nordstrom website while I'm in the car and find some things I want, but think about our upcoming trip and decide I need to save the money more than I need the clothes. Because we want to start a family next year, my goal is to have $25,000 in my slush savings account by the time a baby is born. Between traveling and bedroom furniture, I'm going to need to save very effectively between now and then if I want to accomplish this. My husband and I never worked out a formal financial agreement, but our spending habits are fairly similar, so we haven't argued over finances yet. This is, in part, because we save separately, so if we disagree over something the other wants to buy, we use our personal slush savings to buy the item. So I want to make sure I always have enough money to buy myself anything I want, even if we disagree.