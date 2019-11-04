What Your Zodiac Sign Says About Your Wedding Registry Style, According To Susan Miller

Famous astrologer Susan Miller wants to know my sign — and my mother’s sign, and my father’s sign, and my parents’ wedding anniversary, since I’m single. In our fifteen-minute conversation, Miller asks about our birth charts while casually sharing astrological wisdom. “Brides often get married near their birthday,” she says, though they rarely plan it that way. “It's usually, ‘Oh, I never thought I’d get married in February!’”
Miller is talking weddings because she’s teamed up with wedding registry service Slowdance to create a unique zodiac registry with founder Jung Lee. That’s right, you can create your registry based on your (or your partner's) zodiac sign.
While the obvious symbols are there — a lion-emblazoned plate for Leo, a stingray-shaped salt and pepper shaker for Pisces — Miller and also included subtler markers of each sign. For example, rule-breaker Aquarius’s collection features plates covered in stylized faces. “Look, Aquarius is not going to follow anybody,” Miller says. “If you say, ‘I don’t like what you’re wearing,' they’ll say, 'I don’t care, I didn’t dress for you anyway.’” Showy Leo’s selection features plenty of gold, while modest Virgo's is full of sleek silver and glass. “Every sign makes up for what the sign before it lacks,” Miller explains.
It might sound unusual for Miller to team up with a wedding registry company: “Life is like a river, it just takes you to different places,” she says. But the collaboration speaks to her work as an astrologer: she values tradition. When I ask Miller what she thinks about how popular astrology has become in the past few years, with the rise of astrologer influencers on Instagram, her answer is short but brutal: “It’s a nightmare.” She says that although there are exceptions, many of these new astrologers aren’t properly trained. “I’m accredited [by the International Society for Astrological Research],” she says. “You have to be careful."
Mostly, though, Miller is just a fan of Lee's products — and the feeling is returned, as Lee is a longtime reader of Miller's. “I love china,” Miller says. “It's the way a bride expresses herself.”